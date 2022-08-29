Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 13,492 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 160,623 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 235,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 37,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

