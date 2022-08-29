Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 22,543 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Moderna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $136.70 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,056 shares of company stock worth $93,502,624. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

