Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 229,437 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,437 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of F opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

