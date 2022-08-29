Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $85.33 on Monday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

