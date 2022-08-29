Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BOX were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in BOX by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in BOX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.