Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $1,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,625 shares of company stock worth $18,092,458. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $244.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

