Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

