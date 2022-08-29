Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 49.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 11.3 %

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.48. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.