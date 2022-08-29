Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $7.16 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,398,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,251,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after buying an additional 326,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $29.79 on Monday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

