Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $8.91 Million Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTAI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $13.74 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.