Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $232,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $161,974,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,417,000 after acquiring an additional 639,618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.07.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

