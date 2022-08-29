Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 23,845 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,494 shares of company stock worth $7,704,381. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $102.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

