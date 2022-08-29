Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 30,863 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 59.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,496 shares of company stock worth $209,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

