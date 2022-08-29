Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMX. Barclays reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

América Móvil stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

