Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 10,654 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $877.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $810.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $914.46. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.58 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

