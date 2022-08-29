Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 110,007 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,007 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $110.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

