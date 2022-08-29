Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 158,334 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 158,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NOV were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

