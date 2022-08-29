Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 49,420 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Incyte by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

