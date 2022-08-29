Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $579,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $45,206,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 387,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $29,382,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,984 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,722 shares of company stock worth $3,384,443 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Power Integrations Stock Down 4.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

