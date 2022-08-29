Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.