Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 484 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 690,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 in the last three months.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

