Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

