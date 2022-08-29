Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $618,000 Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SIL stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $42.08.

