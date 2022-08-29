Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

Olaplex Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.