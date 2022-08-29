MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $102.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

