Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $33,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 137,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy USA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $292.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $303.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.68%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

