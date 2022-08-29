NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTCT. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

