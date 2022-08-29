New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,252,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 495,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $28.15 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

