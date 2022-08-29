Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after buying an additional 643,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

NWL stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

