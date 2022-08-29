Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of NCLH opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

