Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

NYSE:NVO opened at $108.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

