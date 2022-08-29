NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NuVasive by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in NuVasive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

NUVA opened at $43.58 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

