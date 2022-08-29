Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186,208 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Olin were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 468,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.