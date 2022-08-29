Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,782,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 107,084 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OMI opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.