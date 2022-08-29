PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 165,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

