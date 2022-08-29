Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRDO. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

