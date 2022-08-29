Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.