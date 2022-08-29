Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,511 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,309,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 457,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Insider Activity

Ping Identity Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $28.13 on Monday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Further Reading

