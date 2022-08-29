Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 716,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $79,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.5 %

PLUG stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

