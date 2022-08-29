PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $126.04 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.