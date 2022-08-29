PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 687.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $64.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $483,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,313,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,475,430.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,263. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

