Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 102 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $121.82 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.89 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 180.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

