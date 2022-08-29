Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 26.5% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $860,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

