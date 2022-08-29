Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 60,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.33 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

