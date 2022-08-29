Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

