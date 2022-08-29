Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Covetrus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Covetrus by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 479,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays cut shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,392. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -208.40 and a beta of 1.67. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

