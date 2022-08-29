Profund Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.41. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

