Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,469 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

