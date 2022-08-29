Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 978 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 239,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 107,416 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

