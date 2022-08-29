Profund Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $422.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

